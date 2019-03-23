Colts player accidentally destroys wall at team facility and there’s a hilarious video of it happening
The Colts are probably going to have to replace the wall in their weight room after this accident
After a 2018 season that ended with the Colts making it to the divisional round of the playoffs, it's safe to say that they're not in rebuilding mode right now, but they might have to rebuild one thing this offseason: the wall in their weight room.
The wall now has a giant hole in it thanks to defensive end Jihad Ward, who threw a medicine ball straight through it, in what will likely go down as the most hilarious weight room accident of the 2019 NFL offseason.
Apparently Ward thought the wall was made of cement, which definitely wasn't the case. The best part of this ordeal is that the security camera in the Colts' facility caught the accident on video, and then the Colts decided to share that video with the rest of the world.
Here's Ward accidentally destroying the wall.
Either Ward doesn't know his own strength or the Colts need to install firmer walls. By the way, the best part of the video is definitely at the nine-second mark when Ward realizes what he's done.
As you can see below, he does what anyone would do after destroying a wall: First, he puts his hand over his mouth out of pure shock. He then follows that up by looking around to see if anyone else witnessed his show of brute strength. He then walks over to the wall to investigate the damage.
In Ward's defense, this is his first offseason with the team, so he might not have had the time to investigate the walls in the weight room before this week's workout. The defensive end signed with Indy in September and recorded three sacks this season before being placed on injured reserve (ankle) after just six games.
