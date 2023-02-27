The Indianapolis Colts went with the best option for their defensive coordinator -- the one they already had. Indianapolis will retain Gus Bradley as defensive coordinator for new head coach Shane Steichen, deciding not to open the position despite Bradley being hired under the previous regime, according to ESPN.

Indianapolis made sure Bradley couldn't go far this offseason as it blocked him from interviewing for other defensive coordinator vacancies -- a lateral move given Bradley is under contract with the organization. The Colts wanted to keep Bradley on staff during their search for a new head coach.

Steichen completed most of the coaching changes on the offensive side of the ball, bringing in Jim Bob Cooter as offensive coordinator as the most significant hire. The Colts are still finalizing their coaching staff since Steichen accepted the job two weeks ago.

Bradley's defense finished 15th in yards per game allowed (334.0) last season, but 28th in points allowed per game (25.1). That number went up to 30.5 points per game allowed in the eight games Jeff Saturday took over as interim head coach. The Colts still finished 11th in passing yards allowed per game (209.9) and allowed just 4.1 yards per carry (fifth in NFL).

Bradley has been the defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks (2009-2012), Los Angeles Chargers (2017-2020) and Las Vegas Raiders (2021). He had a top-10 defense in points allowed in four seasons as a DC, and a top-10 defense in yards allowed in six seasons, most recently in 2020.

He was also the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2013-2016, compiling a 14-48 record.

The Colts' decision to retain Bradley and have him run their defense makes the most sense as Steichen works to find a franchise quarterback and fix their offense. Bradley can run the defense as the primary play-caller, while Indianapolis can retain key free agents on defense -- notably Bobby Okereke.