An AFC South showdown is on deck at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts are set to host the Houston Texans. You don't have to look too far back in the schedule to find the first matchup between these two division rivals as they went toe-to-toe back in Week 13. In that game, Philip Rivers threw for 285 yards, T.Y. Hilton totaled 110 yards and a touchdown and the Cols managed a 26-20 win in Houston. As things stand currently, Indy is in the thick of the wild card race in the AFC at 9-4. The Texans, meanwhile, are on the outside looking in of the postseason, playing out the stretch at 4-9.

Here, we'll be looking at all the different betting angles that this game has to offer. Along with the total and spread, we'll give you some of our favorite player props in this head-to-head along with a dissection of how the lines have shifted throughout the week leading up to this matchup.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 20 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Texans (4-9) at Colts (9-4)

Latest Odds: Indianapolis Colts -7.5 Bet Now

This spread opened at Indianapolis -7 and did tick over the touchdown total on Thursday and has stood at Indianapolis -7.5 ever since. Coming into Week 15, the Colts are the only team in the league to be favored in every game this season and for good reason. On top of Frank Reich simply coaching a strong football team, Indy has been a solid team to bet on, owning an 8-5 ATS record. Historically, the Colts have owned this matchup against the Texans, covering in five straight meetings (including postseason). In those five games, Deshaun Watson hasn't been the elite quarterback that he typically is, throwing five touchdowns and five picks while being sacked 15 times.

The Colts come into this game pretty hot as well, going 4-1 SU and ATS. Over that stretch, their 32.8 points scored average is the most in the NFL, but their 28 points allowed average is the fifth-most in the league. Houston, meanwhile, is 0-7 in their past seven games as a touchdown underdog.

Projected score: Indianapolis 28, Houston 16

Over/Under

Latest Odds: Over 51 Bet Now

This total opened at 52.5 and has come down a full point and a half as the week progressed and currently sits at 51. Over Indy's previous five games, they've averaged 60.8 total points per game, which is the most in the NFL. The Over is also 14-12 between these two teams this season. The last time these two teams played, however, the total finished at just 46, which is right around where we project it to land on Sunday.

Projected total: 44

Player Props

T.Y. Hilton anytime touchdown (+125). Hilton went off against this secondary back in Week 13 for a season-high 110 yards receiving and a touchdown. He's also scored four touchdowns in his previous three contests coming into Sunday. Might as well ride the hot hand.

Keke Coutee total receiving yards: Over 48.5 (-115). Coutee has taken on a bigger role in the receiving game over the last few weeks with Will Fuller out and should be in line for a solid workload on Sunday. Back in Week 13, Coutee caught eight of his nine targets against the Colts secondary for 141 yards.

Philip Rivers total passing touchdowns: Over 1.5 (-210). Not great value, but has the makings of a smash play. Rivers has thrown multiple touchdowns six times this season, including in four straight coming into Sunday.

Deshaun Watson total passing yards: Over 270.5 (-115). He threw for 314 yards against this defense back in Week 13, but Watson won't have to go that crazy once again. As long as he stays within his 289.3 passing yards average for the season, he gets over this number.