Jaylen Waddle apparently wasn't the only wideout the Colts wanted to acquire in exchange for Jonathan Taylor. Indianapolis asked for second-year receiver Christian Watson during initial trade talks with the Packers involving Taylor, according to ESPN.

The Colts, who reportedly asked the Dolphins for Waddle in exchange for Taylor, have not traded their former All-Pro running back who is currently on the team's physically unable to perform list.

Taylor's relationship with the Colts went sour after team owner Jim Irsay publicly declared that the team would not extend Taylor's contract prior to the start of the 2023 season. Taylor asked for and was granted the ability to seek a trade partner but was unable to do so before the team's deadline.

Taylor is entering the final year of his rookie contract. The league's rushing champion two years ago, Taylor is slated to make $4.3 million in base salary this season. He would make $10.7 million under his current projected market value, according to Spotrac.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard recently stated that Taylor being put on the PUP list is the result of lingering issues from an ankle injury Taylor endured last season. Ballard added that, despite the current issues between the two sides, the Colts want to keep Taylor and hope that fences can be mended.

Instead of trading him, the Packers decided to keep Watson, who caught seven touchdowns and ran for two more scores during his rookie season. Watson won't play in Green Bay's season-opener in Chicago on Sunday as he is dealing with a hamstring injury.