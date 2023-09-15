The Washington Commanders defense will receive a boost in Week 2 for their matchup against the Denver Broncos, as pass rusher Chase Young has been cleared to return to the field. The former No. 2 overall pick has been dealing with a stinger he suffered in the preseason, and did not receive clearance for game contact prior to Week 1.

Young was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but was upgraded to a full participant Thursday. The Athletic previously reported that Young's neck injury could cause him to miss multiple games, but that is not the case. However, he will be on a snap count Sunday.

"We have to be smart and diligent on that," Commanders head coach Ron Rivera said Friday, via The Athletic.

Young played in just three games last year due to a torn ACL he suffered in November 2021. Over the last two seasons, he's recorded 31 combined tackles, five QB hits, two forced fumbles and three passes defended in 12 games played.

Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020 after he recorded 44 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits. This past offseason, the Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract, so he is set to become a free agent next offseason. His mission to secure that next contract begins now.

"The young man is chomping at the bit," Rivera told reporters last week, via the Commanders' official website. "He's done everything that he possibly could and he's getting himself ready to play."