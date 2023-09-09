Washington Commanders pass rusher Chase Young was listed as questionable to suit up in the 2023 season opener against the Arizona Cardinals due to a neck injury, but on Saturday, the team downgraded Young to out. What's worse is that a new report indicates the former No. 2 overall pick could miss more than just this one game.

Per The Athletic, Young's neck injury could cause him to miss additional games. He suffered a stinger in the preseason opener vs. the Cleveland Browns, and was reportedly not given clearance for game contact during a Friday check-up. The Athletic reports that doctors have a plan to gradually increase contact during practice for Young, and that he could return Week 3 vs. the Buffalo Bills.

Young told reporters on Wednesday that he believed he would be able to suit up in Week 1, but that he was waiting on approval from doctors.

This is surely another disappointment for Young, who has struggled with injuries ever since winning Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2020. The Ohio State product played in just three games in 2022 due to a torn ACL he suffered in November 2021. Young recorded five combined tackles, zero sacks and one QB hit in those three contests.

Young burst onto the NFL scene as a rookie in 2020, recording 44 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, 10 tackles for loss and 12 QB hits. Since then, he has recorded just 31 combined tackles, 1.5 sacks and five QB hits. This offseason, the Commanders declined the fifth-year option on Young's rookie contract, so he's set to become a free agent next offseason.