Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr made the Commanders' initial 53-man roster this week, just days after he was shot during an attempted robbery. The team announced Thursday it has placed the third-round draft pick on the reserve/non-football injury list as he recovers from surgery for multiple gunshot wounds. Robinson will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season while on the list, but can be activated at any point afterward if he's ready to take the field.

Robinson, 23, had emerged as Washington's potential Week 1 starting running back before an attempted carjacking in Washington, D.C. left him hospitalized ahead of final roster cuts. At least two bullets struck the rookie during the incident, per NFL Media, with authorities indicating Robinson was hit in the leg and glute. Robinson returned to Commanders facilities just days later, having undergone surgery, but coach Ron Rivera told reporters Monday there is no timetable for his on-field return.

The NFI list, similar to the physically unable to perform list (PUP), requires players to miss at least the first four games of the season. Robinson, then, will first be eligible to suit up for the Commanders on Oct. 9, when Washington hosts the Titans in Week 5.

In the meantime, former rookie standout Antonio Gibson is slated to reprise his role as the team's top ball-carrier. The third-year pro is coming off a 1,000-yard rushing season, but was relegated to second- and third-team reps throughout training camp. The Commanders also have two other backs on their active roster -- pass-catching specialist J.D. McKissic, who figures to see a sizable role on third downs, and journeyman Jonathan Williams, who was signed off the Giants' practice squad last December.