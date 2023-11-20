The Los Angeles Rams already had to play a stretch of this season without star wideout Cooper Kupp. Unfortunately, they might be facing that situation again.

Kupp left the Rams' game against the division rival Seattle Seahawks on Sunday with what is now being called a sprained ankle, per ESPN. Kupp is considered day-to-day, according to Adam Schefter, but given his ankle injury history, the Rams will be cautious ahead of their Week 12 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.

The injury occurred when Kupp was blocking on a toss play for Royce Freeman and a teammate stepped on his foot while he was engaged with a defender. Kupp went to the ground and got up limping, then immediately went to the sideline to be examined by trainers. He then left the field and went to the locker room shortly before halftime. The team declared him questionable to return with an ankle injury.

Kupp missed the first four games of this season dealing with a hamstring injury that lingered throughout training camp. He returned in Week 5 and had caught 23 passes for 364 yards and a touchdown on 45 targets prior to Sunday. He caught his only target for 11 yards on Sunday prior to his exit. (He was also targeted and nearly caught a touchdown on a play that didn't count because the Seahawks were called for a penalty.)

In Kupp's absence earlier this season, rookie receiver Puka Nacua emerged as Matthew Stafford's go-to target. The fifth-round pick had 64 grabs for 827 yards and two scores heading into the game against Seattle. If Kupp again has to miss time, Nacua and Tutu Atwell will be the top passing-game options while he is out.

Kupp was walking up and down the sideline with his helmet on as the second half began, testing his ankle, according to The Athletic.