After watching Cooper Kupp miss the second half of the 2022 season due to an injured ankle, the Rams were hoping that their star receiver would be completely healthy heading into 2023, but that might not be the case after Kupp appeared to suffer an injury in practice on Tuesday.

A Rams spokesman told The Athletic that Kupp suffered a hamstring injury. The injury, however, is not expected to impact his availability when the Rams open the regular season against the Seahawks on Sept. 10, according to NFL Media.

The Rams receiver was forced to exit practice after taking part in a one-on-one receiving drill. Kupp's final play of the day came on a route that he ran into the end zone. After finishing the route, he appeared to come up slightly lame.

After the play, Kupp walked over to the training staff and ended up leaving the field.

Following the conclusion of practice, Rams coach Sean McVay didn't have any updates on his star receiver.

"I'm not sure," McVay said when asked about the nature of Kupp's injury. "I haven't talked to those guys yet, so I don't know."

McVay saw the play where Kupp appeared to injure himself but had no other details to add.

"He looked like he came up a little bit in a red zone route, and then I just knew they told me he was out for practice," the Rams coach said, via quotes distributed by the team.

The 30-year-old Kupp has been one of the top receivers in the NFL over the past four years, but his season was cut short last year after he suffered an ankle injury that caused him to miss the team's final eight games. Kupp had 75 receptions in nine games last season, which put him on pace for 141.7 catches, which would have been the fourth-most for a single season in NFL history.

"We're much better when he's here, and you hope he's going to be okay," McVay said. "But if he's not, I mean, we'll see what happens, but the practice had to go on and that's what happened today."