It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week.

Mayfield had less than 48 hours to prepare for Thursday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders, but was thrust into duty with Matthew Stafford and John Wolford both battling injuries. Mayfield ended up turning in quite a performance as he orchestrated an eight-play, 98-yard drive in the final two minutes to lead the Rams to an improbable, come-from-behind 17-16 win.

Mayfield had zero timeouts at his disposal and just 1:45 to work with after Raiders punter AJ Cole booted a 64-yard punt down to the Rams two-yard line. Still, Mayfield wasn't bothered by the moment as he marched his team down the field in just 1:35.

The former Panthers signal caller connected with Van Jefferson on a 23-yard touchdown with just 10 seconds remaining to tie the game. Kicker Matt Gay would connect on the extra point and the Rams came away with a win.

Considering that Mayfield just joined the team a few days ago, Twitter was going wild following the conclusion of Thursday's contest. Injured Rams wideout Cooper Kupp, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and many other athletes weighed in on the chaotic finish on Twitter.