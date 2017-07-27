Cowboys add Ronnie Hillman to RB stable with Ezekiel Elliott facing possible ban

It would appear that the Cowboys are shoring up depth at their running back position just in case things don't go their way with Ezekiel Elliott. The NFL is wrapping up a year-long probe into the 2016 rushing champ, and in preparation for potential punishment the Cowboys have reportedly signed veteran running back Ronnie Hillman. The roster spot was recently vacated by Lucky Whitehead's release.

Should Elliott miss time, the Cowboys would have three veterans sharing time in their backfield to start the season: Hillman, Darren McFadden and Alfred Morris. Hillman spent his early career in Denver, before going to Minnesota and San Diego. Hillman has a long history with a foot injury that hampered his career before his best season in 2015, in which he gained 863 yards.

Although Hillman may be more or a camp body or a stopgap, in conjunction with the other two backs on the roster the Cowboys should be able to at least tread water until Elliott's return if he's suspended. Although they can't mirror his production, they can at least try to emulate it the best they can. People may see early if Dak Prescott can carry the Cowboys without his star running back behind him.