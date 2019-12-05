Cowboys' Antwaun Woods arrested on marijuana charges, tampering with evidence

Things continue to find a way to go from bad to worse for the Dallas Cowboys in 2019. The team sits at 6-6 after losing two straight and, because of their inconsistency on the field, they find themselves "angry" and "chippy" as they push through calls for the head of Jason Garrett to try and right the ship with only four games remaining in the regular season -- beginning that stretch without starting nose tackle Antwaun Woods in the mix.

Woods has again been ruled out this week due to an MCL sprain and as the Cowboys work to fill the void with rookie second-round pick Trysten Hill, they find themselves dealing with yet another issue from Woods, but this time it's off the field. The veteran defensive lineman was arrested on Tuesday in Frisco, Texas -- home of Cowboys headquarters -- charged with possession of marijuana as well as tampering with evidence while also having been cited for possession of paraphernalia, per CBSDFW.com.

The amount of marijuana was more than two ounces but less than four, which will impact the severity of any potential legal ramifications. That tidbit won't likely matter much to the NFL front office and commissioner Roger Goodell, however, with an expected probe to soon be launched to determine if Woods violated the league's personal conduct policy.

Daniel Ross, a rotational defensive lineman for the Cowboys, was also arrested not long ago for marijuana charges. This puts the future availability of both in question, even if not until the 2020 season begins. Woods is a much bigger piece to what the Cowboys do defensively though, and any suspension that lands on his shoulders will be felt across the defensive front. For now, the team will work to gather details of what truly happened on Tuesday in Frisco, and the NFL won't be far behind.

This news is made that much more poignant by the fact Woods is in a contract year, and is now seeing his stock fall thanks to injury and this arrest.