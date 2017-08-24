Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott expected to make preseason debut Saturday vs. Raiders

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is expected to make his first -- and only -- appearance of the preseason against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday.

Elliott is suspended for the first six games of the regular season (pending his appeal, which is scheduled to be heard Tuesday) over an incident of domestic violence. Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett said he will follow a similar mold to Elliott's only appearance last year, in which he had seven carries for 48 yards.

As it stands, Elliott is slated to return against the Redskins on Oct. 29. The 2016 rushing leader has been met with scrutiny throughout the offseason for myriad off-the-field events.

It's unlikely that Elliott will appear in the final week of the preseason, which is usually reserved for players on the bubble for the final 53 slots. Elliott, of course, will have other matters to deal with.