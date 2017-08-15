Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott officially files his appeal of his six-game suspension

Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is facing a six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, but he isn't willing to accept that ban without an appeal. On Tuesday, he officially submitted his appeal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport first reported the development. Soon after, the NFLPA officially announced the news:

Our union has appealed the NFL’s six-game suspension of @EzekielElliott. pic.twitter.com/tAxspLs7RQ — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 15, 2017

This was expected. When news of Elliott's suspension broke last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Elliott was expected to appeal. On his part, Elliott said that he "strongly disagrees" with the NFL's decision. And on Monday, Elliott's father wrote on Twitter that his "legal team is ready to fight!"

My son's legal team is ready to fight! Let's deal!!! You will know the set up and PLOT! pic.twitter.com/GSt7QTJehs — Ambassador Elliott (@stacy_elliott) August 14, 2017

As our Jared Dubin wrote on Friday, an appeal would be heard by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell or a designated arbitrator. If Elliott doesn't win his appeal, he could opt to take the case to federal court. Sound familiar? It should. That's what Tom Brady did when his Deflategate suspension was upheld after an appeal.

Our Will Brinson explained on Monday why that move could be both good and bad for the 2016 NFL rushing champ:

The good news for Elliott is he could potentially get an injunction to play football in Week 1 (a la Tom Brady in 2015 with the Patriots). The bad news is that, like Brady, Elliott probably faces a steeper uphill battle. Roger Goodell has, more or less, unilateral power when it comes to suspensions. Even if he blatantly oversteps his bounds -- as many believe he did in the Brady matter -- the courts have decided they are basically powerless to change things because of what the NFL players agreed to in the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.

The main takeaway: The NFL began investigating Elliott a year ago, but this is far from over.