Cowboys fear Kavon Frazier has torn pectoral muscle, team yet to determine if surgery is required
It's unlikely the veteran safety will be available against the Packers, with the team working to determine if he needs surgery
There's yet another injury the Dallas Cowboys must key in on following their Week 4 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The most worrisome at the moment belongs to All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith, who suffered what's being described as a high ankle sprain on the final offensive play of the game -- when quarterback Dak Prescott was sacked and pushed into Smith's legs. More tests will be done to determine the extent of his injury, but a source tells me it's unlikely he'll take the field in Week 5 when the team hosts the Green Bay Packers.
That is, barring a miraculous recovery of sorts this week.
The same is now true of safety Kavon Frazier, who left the contest much earlier with what's now being reported as a possible torn pectoral muscle -- according to Todd Archer of ESPN -- with surgery having not yet been ruled out as of Monday afternoon. Frazier was limited in practice with an Achilles issue ahead of Week 4, but was able to participate against the Saints.
He will now likely miss games, but the timeframe for his return remains undetermined.
A separate source has confirmed the initial fear is, in fact, regarding a torn pectoral.
Frazier is not simply a solid backup in the safety rotation, but he's arguably the best special teams player for the Cowboys. His absence will be felt, but now gives rookie Donovan Wilson a shot at making a name for himself in both phases of the game. Wilson returned from and ankle injury recently but was inactive in Week 2 before taking the field in small doses in Week 3 -- due to the absence of Xavier Woods -- but was again inactive in Week 4 against the Saints as Woods returned and the team opted to keep veteran Darian Thompson in uniform for added special teams assistance.
With Frazier now sidelined, Wilson being added to the 46-man game day roster is a no-brainer.
If surgery is required for Frazier, it'll land him on injured reserve, where he must sit a minimum of eight games. That would put his earliest possible return at late November to early December, but if the tear is not extensive and can be healed naturally, he'll have a good shot at returning sooner than later.
