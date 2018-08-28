Cowboys have no plans to add veteran QB; Cooper Rush will back up Dak Prescott

Kellen Moore's NFL career officially ended after the 2017 season but he wasn't out of work long because the Cowboys, where he was a backup behind Dak Prescott and even started two games in 2015, hired him to be the quarterbacks coach.

We mention this because the Cowboys are content to head into the 2018 regular season with Prescott atop the depth chart and second-year player Cooper Rush behind him. Rush, who went undrafted out of Central Michigan in 2017, beat out Moore for the No. 2 job a year ago and despite his lack of experience (he attempted three passes as a rookie), the Cowboys have no plans to bring in a veteran.

"Just his body of work since he's been with us," coach Jason Garrett explained on why the team is happy with Rush, via PFT. "He was in that role for us last year and handled it well."

Last preseason, Rush completed 74.5 percent of his passes for 398 yards, 6 touchdowns, no interceptions and a passer rating of 135.9. But he hasn't rediscovered that success in recent weeks; through three preseason games, his completion percentage is down (65.3), his touchdowns are down (1), his interceptions are up (2), and his passer rating is way down (69.7).

Against the Cardinals on Sunday, Rush was 11 of 17 for 93 yards and both of his interceptions were poorly thrown passes. The lowlight was a pick-six, courtesy of Patrick Peterson.

"There were some good things in the game and obviously there were some bad plays," Garrett said. "You know, he'll learn from those experiences. He'll learn how to handle some of the situations better as he goes forward. One of the most impressive things about him since we've gotten him is his maturity, how smart he is, how poised and composed he is. When you're in some challenging situations, all of that gets tested.

"At times, I thought he handled it really well. Other times, he didn't handle it well enough. Again, you go back through it play by play, you try to put the play in context and try to understand where his mindset might have been, did the previous play affect him, did the situation affect him, did the fact we weren't moving the ball affect him, and then hopefully he learns from that experience. That's part of the maturation process."

There are no plans to bring Moore out of retirement; instead, rookie fifth-round pick Mike White will be the No. 3 quarterback.

"We've seen both do some good things out there," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said of his young quarterbacks, via the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. "I think anytime you're dealing with a down the line, backup quarterback, you realize that you are going to get criticized for not having a veteran in there. But I like what we are doing. I don't want to get into what [Sunday] did for Rush or White with their status as far as I'm concerned."

The Cowboys open the regular season on the road against the Panthers on Sept. 9.