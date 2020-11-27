The Dallas Cowboys have taken yet another blow along the offensive line. On Friday, head coach Mike McCarthy announced that both Zack Martin and Cam Erving will likely miss "multiple weeks" with injuries sustained during the team's blowout loss against the Washington Football Team on Thanksgiving.

Martin, a perennial All-Pro at the guard spot, was moved outside to tackle the past two weeks due to a parade of injuries the Cowboys have suffered up front, as well as the ineffective play of some of the team's backups.

Starting right tackle La'el Collins has been out for the entire year with a hip injury that required surgery. Fellow perennial All-Pro Tyron Smith, the team's starting left tackle for nearly a decade, is out for the season with a neck injury. Reserve center Tyler Biadasz -- who had been starting in place of the injured Joe Looney before Looney recently returned to the lineup -- was recently placed on injured reserve. Erving missed six weeks on IR earlier in the season, while backup tackle Brandon Knight missed four.

The team has used seven different starting offensive lines, while shuffling some of them up mid-game as well due to injuries and ineffectiveness.

Week LT LG C RG RT 1 Smith Williams Looney Martin Steele 2 Knight Williams Looney Martin Steele 3 Knight Williams Looney Martin Steele 4 Smith Williams Looney Martin Steele 5 Knight Williams Biadasz Martin Steele 6 Knight Williams Biadasz Martin Steele 7 Erving Williams Biadasz McGovern Steele 8 Erving Williams Biadasz Martin Steele 9 Erving Williams Looney Martin Steele 11 Erving Williams Looney McGovern Martin 12 Erving Williams Looney McGovern Martin

The lone constant in the lineup has been left guard Connor Williams, the least-effective member of the unit up front. With Erving and Martin out for multiple weeks, it's likely that Brandon Knight and Terence Steele will step back into the lineup, further undermining an offense that has been rocked by injuries all season.