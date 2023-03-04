The Dallas Cowboys have some decisions to make with their running backs this offseason. Maybe they find a way to keep both Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, maybe Zeke is released while Pollard is re-signed, or maybe Dallas moves on from both.

On Friday, NFL Media reported that if the two sides cannot reach a deal by the Tuesday deadline, the Cowboys will place the franchise tag on Pollard. It sounds like he will be on the Cowboys' roster in 2023, but what about Elliott? On Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he wants Zeke on roster, and he believes the team can find a way financially to keep both backs, per The Athletic.

Ezekiel Elliott DAL • RB • #21 Att 231 Yds 876 TD 12 FL 0 View Profile

Elliott signed a six-year extension worth more than $90 million prior to the 2019 season. He is scheduled to make $10.9 million in 2023 on a $16.72 million cap number, and has the second-largest cap hit for a running back in 2023. There's a potential out in the deal this offseason that would save Dallas $10.9M if Elliott was released with a post-June 1 designation, but Zeke has reportedly said he's open to taking a pay cut to stay with the Cowboys.

Last season was probably the worst of Elliott's career. Among the 22 NFL players to record 200 rushes, Elliott ranked last or tied for last in yards per rush (3.8), percentage of 10-yard rushes (7.4%) and tackles avoided (32). Pollard on the other hand ranked first in the NFL in yards per touch (5.9).