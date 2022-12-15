The Philadelphia Eagles are rolling right now. Following their 48-22 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday, they became the first NFL team this year to clinch a playoff spot with a 12-1 record, and star quarterback Jalen Hurts became the MVP front-runner, per Caesars Sportsbook.

To say Hurts is having a career year is an understatement. He is the first quarterback in NFL history to record double-digit rushing touchdowns in back-to-back seasons, the first player in NFL history with 12 wins, 30-plus total touchdowns and five or fewer turnovers in the first 13 games of a season and has 10 passing touchdowns that have traveled at least 25 yards downfield -- which is tied for second-most in a season since air yards were first tracked in 2006.

Hurts is balling, but is he receiving too much credit? During an appearance on The Voncast with Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller, Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons wondered aloud about the praise Hurts is getting.

Parsons asked, "Is it Hurts or the team?" Miller responded, "I think it's a little bit of both, man."

"I'm not trying to make no enemies," Parsons said, (H/T SB Nation). "I just love the game so much. And I understand it so much that, like, I can't — when things are off, I just can't hold it in. I almost gotta say something."

Parsons did say Hurts is "good," but may have said enough to give the QB -- along with the rest of his team -- some bulletin board material. When asked about Parsons' comments, Hurts' left tackle, Jordan Mailata, naturally came to the defense of his quarterback.

"I'm going to worry about the Chicago Bears this week, mate, worry about this game. Micah should worry about his game this week, too. I don't know who the f--- they're playing, pardon my language. Just worry about who you got this week," Mailata said, via ESPN. "That's how we do it here. I'm not going to worry about any other comments anybody said. That's just how we focus and run about our business. We've got the Chicago Bears, not the Chicago Micah Parsons."

There's no doubt the Eagles quarterback has a great support system when it comes to his wide receiving corps, running backs, offensive line and defense, but Hurts has been fantastic as well.

For his part, Hurts declined to speak on Parsons' comments saying, "We're worried about the Bears right now."

On Thursday, Parsons did seem to try to walk back his comments, albeit describing himself as probably the most hated man in Philadelphia at the moment.

"Obviously they took small clips and just took one line of what was really talked about," he said. "No disrespect to Hurts. I think he's doing a great job this year."

The 10-3 Cowboys currently own the top wild card spot in the NFC, and face the Eagles in less than two weeks on Christmas Eve.