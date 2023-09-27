The budding romance between pop superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has the NFL world feeling enchanted. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick went on the record on Monday, saying landing Swift would be the two-time Super Bowl champion's "biggest catch." Another NFL luminary, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, expressed an incredible appreciation for her ability to draw eyeballs on Wednesday. Swift being in attendance to cheer on Kelce during the Kansas City Chiefs' home game against the Chicago Bears led to the broadcast on Fox drawing 24.3 million viewers, the making it the most-watched telecast last week on any network despite it being a 41-10 blowout.

"It is hard to move that needle dramatically on a great feeling, a great attraction in the NFL," Jones said Wednesday on 105.3FM The Fan in Dallas. "We get a lot of eye balls. She blew it off the charts. It is amazing. It makes you smile. But it just shows the depth of her following, especially with her core constituency. We all, I think, felt the same way when she's sitting up there with [Travis Kelce's] mom and she's going nuts when he's playing and those hearts are popping out everywhere. How do you not get that? That's called images right there."

Jones, whose marketing of the Cowboys has helped make them at least $2 billion more valuable than the other 31 NFL franchises, is always looking for more and more ways to bring more eyes and eventually dollars to the league. Who knows, maybe Jones' next marketing crusade involves recruiting Swift to be the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show down in New Orleans.