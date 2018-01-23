Cowboys reportedly hire former Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard
Richard was fired by the Seahawks earlier this offseason
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator Kris Richard has found himself a new job. According to multiple reports, Richard is joining the Dallas Cowboys as the team's defensive backs coach and passing game coordinator.
The Cowboys were in the market for a new passing game coordinator because current linebackers coach/passing game coordinator Matt Eberflus will reportedly be leaving to take the defensive coordinator job with the Indianapolis Colts once the team officially announces Josh McDaniels as its new head coach after the Super Bowl.
Richard was let go by the Seahawks earlier this offseason. He had been with the team since 2010, working his way up from assistant defensive backs coach to defensive coordinator, a role he held for the last three seasons. He played a significant role in helping develop the Legion of Boom, and during his three seasons as coordinator the Seahawks ranked among the top five defenses twice.
Dallas has had a below-average pass defense for years now, and last season begun the process of turning over its entire secondary. The Cowboys gave eight defensive backs over 200 snaps in 2017, and only two of those players were over 25 years old. (And Jeff Heath was 26.) Richard has experience working with young defensive backs and getting the best out of them, and his hire should help young players like Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Jourdan Lewis, Xavier Woods, and Anthony Brown take the next step in their careers.
Given the age of Cowboys defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli and the rumors about his considering retirement this offseason, it would also not be a surprise if Richard was next in line for that role whenever Marinelli decides to step down.
