Cowboys tight end reportedly charged with drug possession just hours before cut day deadline

If Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers was hoping to make the team's final roster, he definitely didn't help his cause on Friday.

According to 247Sports, Gathers was arrested in Texas and charged with marijuana possession. According to the Dallas Morning News, Gathers had less than two ounces of pot on him when police arrested him around 10 p.m. The 24-year-old spent the night in jail before finally posting bond on Saturday morning.

Gathers was arrested after officers in the area smelled marijuana coming out of his parked car.

The arrest comes at the worst possible time for Gathers, who was squarely on the roster bubble heading into Saturday's final cuts. The former Baylor basketball player has basically been a project for the Cowboys since 2016, when they selected him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. After spending his rookie season on the practice squad and most of his second season on injured reserve, the Cowboys had been hoping that this would be the year that Gathers would finally breakout.

During an interview with CBS Sports Radio's 105.3 the Fan on Friday, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to hint that Gathers would likely make the roster, but he made no promises.

"We've got to put our finger on what he can do for us. Can he help us win?" Jones said, via the Cowboys' official website. "We do make decisions on future potential, but we got to specificially identify how he helps us now. My inclination is that we can do that. I think that we can have a player like Rico Gathers and benefit and use him."

If Jones was leaning toward keeping Gathers, it won't be surprising at all if Jones decides to lean the other way and cut him following the arrest. As of now, Gathers is still on the roster, but that might not be true by the end of the day. The Cowboys have until 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to trim their roster from 90 players down to 53.