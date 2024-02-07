Radio row at the Super Bowl is a great time to reconnect with NFL players past (retired legends), present (current players) and future (players entering the NFL Draft).

One of the current players making his way through radio row in Las Vegas was Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, who earned his first career Pro Bowl nod in 2022 and is coming off of consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons. Naturally, he was bound to be asked his opinion about who the next defensive coordinator of his Cowboys should be given the NFC East rival Washington Commanders hired Dan Quinn to be their new head coach on Feb. 3.

Yet, when being asked about Quinn's potential successor, Pollard admitted Wednesday was when he was first learning of the coach's departure.

"You know it's crazy," Pollard said with a smile and laugh Wednesday on "The Pat McAfee Show" along the Super Bowl's Radio Row in Las Vegas. "I had been off of social media. I got rid of Instagram midway through the season. Being a Cowboy you have to find ways to keep your mental on point. I just found out right now [that Quinn is now the Commanders head coach]."

The running back said not being as dialed in with social media allows him to be more attentive to his children.

"I'm more present in the house," Pollard said of being not very plugged into the internet and social media. "Playing around with my kids. Watching TV and movies a lot. I'm big on UFC, that's my game that I play."

Pollard then gave a ringing endorsement for Dallas' defensive coordinator of the last three seasons. The Cowboys 93 takeaways under Quinn's leadership since 2021 lead the NFL while they ranked fifth in scoring defense in that span (19.9 points per game allowed).

"I don't doubt Dan at all in whatever he is doing," Pollard said. "Head-coaching, as the defensive coordinator or whatever it is. He is going to find a way to get the most out of the guys he coaches. He does a great job of being relatable to the guys and being there for them."

Pollard himself may want to be a little more plugged in with his internet and/or social media usage across the next few months since he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March after playing out the 2023 season on the franchise tag.