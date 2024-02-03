After much ado, the Washington Commanders have found their new head coach, on Thursday reaching a verbal agreement with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, as reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones. The two sides have since officially put pen to paper on a contract and formally announced the hiring Saturday.

"My partners and I entered this offseason intent on hiring elite candidates to shape the next chapter of Commanders football and I believe we did just that -- first with Adam Peters and now by welcoming the highly respected Dan Quinn as our head coach," team owner Josh Harris said in a statement released by the team. "Dan has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the NFL's top defensive minds, building tough, explosive and dynamic teams that compete hard. But most importantly, he is an incredible leader who brings out the best in his players, coaches and staff. We heard that from everyone we spoke to throughout this process, and it was reaffirmed when we discussed with Dan our shared vision for building a winning franchise. By adding such a respected, accomplished and determined leader as head coach, we've taken another important step in our mission of delivering a championship-caliber team to our fans. I'm incredibly excited for our future and to welcome Dan and his wife Stacey to the Commanders family."

Washington had targeted several up-and-coming coaches in its search to replace Ron Rivera, who was dismissed following the 2023 season, with assistants like Ben Johnson and Bobby Slowik drawing interviews. The team also hosted longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for an interview, per The Athletic, and several key decision-makers endorsed his potential addition. In the end, new Commanders brass opted for Quinn, 53, who spent the last three seasons running Dallas' defense.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to become the next head coach of such a storied franchise and fanbase," Quinn said in a statement. "Under the leadership of Josh Harris, the ownership group, and Adam Peters, we cannot wait to help usher in a new era of Washington Commanders football. The organization has an outstanding vision, and I'm honored to be a part of what's next.

"I want to thank Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, Coach Mike McCarthy, and the entire Dallas Cowboys organization for the past three seasons. The players, coaching staff, and everyone across the organization became family in such a short time. We have a great task ahead of us, but the ownership group, Adam, and I are lockstep in putting in the work to achieve our goal: consistently competing for Super Bowls year in and year out."

Quinn previously served as the Atlanta Falcons head coach from 2015-2020, going 43-42 and notably helping the team advance to Super Bowl LI, where the Falcons infamously lost a 28-3 lead to fall to the New England Patriots. He restored his reputation around the NFL by overseeing some of the league's top-ranked defenses in Dallas, which is fresh off its third straight playoff appearance.

Also well known for overseeing the Seattle Seahawks' defense under Pete Carroll from 2013-2014, Quinn was widely viewed as a favorite to return to the West Coast, with Carroll stepping out of the head-coaching job this offseason. Seattle recently hired Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, however, leaving Washington as the final vacancy.

Quinn joins a Commanders team that recently welcomed both new ownership and front-office leadership. Harris now oversees the ownership group, while Peters, a former San Francisco 49ers executive, was installed this offseason as the new general manager. The new contingent owns the No. 2 overall pick in April's 2024 NFL Draft.