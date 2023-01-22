One of the NFL's stories rivalries will be renewed when the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys collide in a Divisional Round game during the 2023 NFL playoffs on Sunday. The game will be the ninth playoff matchup between the teams, with the Cowboys holding a 5-3 edge. However the 49ers own arguably the top moment in the rivalry: Dwight Clark's game-winning touchdown catch in the 1982 NFC Championship Game. This season, San Francisco (14-4) and Dallas (13-5) meet again with a spot in the 2023 NFC Championship Game on the line.

Kickoff is 6:30 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a 4-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Cowboys odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 47.

A former lead writer for Covers and The Linemakers, Hartstein combines a vast network of Vegas sources with an analytical approach he honed while working for Pro Football Focus. He entered the 2022 NFL season 427-344 all-time on NFL side picks (plus $3,764 for $100 players), including 394-330 against the spread. Hartstein went 68-50 ATS and 8-3 on money-line plays last season for a profit of $1,552.

Hartstein also is 14-4 on his last 18 against-the-spread picks involving the Cowboys, meaning he's uniquely qualified to make this pick. Anyone who has consistently followed him is way up.

Now, Hartstein has taken a close look at 49ers vs. Cowboys and just revealed his expert picks and predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines and trends for Cowboys vs. 49ers:

Cowboys vs. 49ers spread: San Francisco -4

Cowboys vs. 49ers over/under: 44 points

Cowboys vs. 49ers money line: San Francisco -195, Dallas +165

SF: Nick Bosa led the league in sacks (18.5) in the regular season

DAL: Cowboys ranked third in the NFL in sacks (54)

Why the 49ers can cover

San Francisco has arguably the best defense in the NFL. The 49ers led the league in both scoring defense (16.3 points per game) and total defense (300.6 yards per game). They also tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (20) and tied for second in takeaways (30).

That defense is anchored by sack artist Nick Bosa. A relentless attack man off the edge, Bosa led the league in sacks (18.5) and quarterback hits (48) in the regular season. He also tied for the NFL lead in pressures (90).

Why the Cowboys can cover

Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off one of the best performances of his career. In the 31-14 Wild Card win over the Buccaneers, Prescott completed 25 of 33 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for another score, becoming just the fifth player in NFL history with at least four passing TDs and one rushing TD in a playoff game.

In addition, Dallas has a versatile playmaker on defense in safety Donovan Wilson. Able to line up as a free safety, at slot corner, in the box or at the line of scrimmage, Wilson led the team in tackles (101) during the regular season. He also had five sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

How to make 49ers vs. Cowboys picks

Now, Hartstein has broken down Cowboys vs. 49ers from every angle. He's leaning Over on the point total, and his much stronger play is on the spread. He's found a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back on Sunday.

So who wins 49ers vs. Cowboys in the NFL playoffs 2023? And what critical factor makes one side of the spread a must-back?