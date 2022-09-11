The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 1 NFL schedule. AT&T Stadium hosts the festivities in Dallas in front of a national audience. The Cowboys are coming off a 12-5 season and a division title, though Dallas fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. The Buccaneers fell short in a bid to repeat as Super Bowl champions, winning 13 of 17 regular season games before bowing out at the hands of the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Dallas. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Buccaneers as 2.5-point road favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50.5 in the latest Buccaneers vs. Cowboys odds.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers spread: Buccaneers -2.5

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers over/under: 50.5 points

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers money line: Buccaneers -145, Cowboys +122

TB: Buccaneers were 10-9 against the spread last season

DAL: Cowboys were 13-5 against the spread last season

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Tampa Bay's calling card is an elite offense led by Tom Brady, but the Buccaneers also deploy a top-flight defense. The Buccaneers finished in the top five of the NFL in points allowed in 2021, and Tampa Bay was No. 3 in the league in rushing defense. Tampa Bay faces a stiff challenge against Dallas' offense, but the Cowboys were No. 22 in turnover rate last season and finished just 6-6 against teams outside of the NFC East.

On offense, Tampa Bay scored 511 points in 2021, second-most in the NFL, and the Buccaneers were in the top three in points per drive, first downs, and total yards. The Buccaneers scored points on 44.3 percent of offensive possessions in 2021, and Tom Brady led the league in passing yards, completions, sack rate allowed, and touchdown passes. With a talented and deep skill position group, Tampa Bay is exceptionally difficult to defend.

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas has two-way strengths dating back to the 2021 season. The Cowboys led the NFL in scoring offense last season, averaging 31.2 points per game. Dallas was even better at home, generating 36.4 points per game at AT&T Stadium. Dak Prescott is a top-flight quarterback, producing a franchise-record 37 touchdown passes last season and finishing in the top quarter of the NFL in passing yards, passing touchdowns, passer rating, and completion rate. The Cowboys also have a strong duo of running backs in Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, one of only three tandems in the NFL to rack up at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage from each player in 2021.

On defense, the Cowboys were chaos-based in 2021, leading the NFL in takeaways. Dallas also finished in the top three of the league in third down rate allowed, pressure rate, and passer rating allowed last season, with the No. 7 mark in the league in points allowed. That combination led to the Cowboys posting a 13-4 record against the spread, the best mark in the NFL.

