The New York Giants are off to their best start in six years and will try to keep rolling on Monday Night Football when they host the Dallas Cowboys. New York hadn't started 2-0 since 2016, but the Giants pulled off a 19-16 victory against the Carolina Panthers last Sunday to hit that mark. They went 4-13 last season and coach Brian Daboll was brought in to resuscitate the team. Dallas had to win ugly last Sunday as well with Cooper Rush starting in place of the injured Dak Prescott at quarterback. They blew a 17-3 halftime lead, but pulled off the 20-17 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cowboys vs. Giants spread: New York -1

Cowboys vs. Giants over/under: 39.5 points

Cowboys vs. Giants money line: Dallas -105, New York -115

DAL: Cowboys were 8-1 ATS on the road last season

NYG: Giants were 3-5 ATS in their 2021 home games

Why the Giants can cover

New head coach Brian Daboll, who spent numerous years with the New England Patriots, appears to have instilled a winning attitude and is playing to the team's strengths. A healthy Saquon Barkley has made a difference, as the former second overall pick entered Week 3 leading the NFL in rushing yards (236). He has rushed for more than 70 yards in consecutive games for the first time since 2019. Dallas is 19th against the run and sixth against the pass, so Barkley should see a lot of work on Monday Night Football. Daniel Jones is completing almost 71 percent of his throws, on just 55 attempts.

The Giants' only victory against Dallas in the past 10 meetings came with Dak Prescott out, a 23-19 victory in Week 17 of the 2020 season. Cooper Rush is making just his third career start and ninth appearance overall, so the New York crowd will make things as tough as possible on him. So will the Giants' defense, which is allowing just 18 points (ninth in NFL) and 317 yards (12th) per game and faces a Dallas offense scoring 11.5 points (31st) and gaining (290 yards).

Why the Cowboys can cover

Dallas is 14-5 against the spread since the start of last season, the best mark in the NFL, and is 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings with the Giants. Cooper Rush is 2-0 in his two appearances, leading fourth-quarter comebacks in both. He has plenty of talent around him, with Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard (98 total yards last week) in the backfield. Elliott has scored a TD in four straight games against the Giants. Rush has built a strong bond with receiver Noah Brown, who leads the Cowboys with 10 catches for 159 yards. CeeDee Lamb has seven for 75 yards, and Pollard has six for 69 yards.

The defense could tee off on Jones, who was sacked 22 times and threw seven interceptions in 11 starts last season. The Giants' quarterback has never won a primetime game (0-8). The Cowboys held Joe Burrow to 199 yards last week and sacked him six times. Pass-rusher Micah Parsons and shutdown corner Trevon Diggs make life tough on opponents, and Dallas' pass defense ranks sixth in the league (180 yards per game). Parsons has four sacks this season, giving him 17 over the first 18 games of his NFL career.

