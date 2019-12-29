Cowboys vs. Redskins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Cowboys vs. Redskins football game
Who's Playing
Washington @ Dallas
Current Records: Washington 3-12; Dallas 7-8
What to Know
Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Washington Redskins can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Washington is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.
The Redskins fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Giants last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Redskins lost to New York 41-35. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Steven Sims, who snatched two receiving TDs.
Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 17-9. For the second time this season, Dallas couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.
The Cowboys are now 7-8 while the Redskins sit at 3-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins are worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 199.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Redskins, the Cowboys enter the game with 425.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Cowboys' favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $39.00
Odds
The Cowboys are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 46
See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.
- Sep 15, 2019 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 21
- Nov 22, 2018 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 23
- Oct 21, 2018 - Washington 20 vs. Dallas 17
- Nov 30, 2017 - Dallas 38 vs. Washington 14
- Oct 29, 2017 - Dallas 33 vs. Washington 19
- Nov 24, 2016 - Dallas 31 vs. Washington 26
- Sep 18, 2016 - Dallas 27 vs. Washington 23
- Jan 03, 2016 - Washington 34 vs. Dallas 23
- Dec 07, 2015 - Dallas 19 vs. Washington 16
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
Watch This Game Live
-
Eagles vs. Giants: How to watch
The Eagles can wrap up the NFC East title with a win over the Giants
-
Steelers vs. Ravens: How to watch, more
The Steelers need a win to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture
-
DAL vs. WAS: How to watch, more
It's now-or-never for Dallas, but Washington wants to play spoiler
-
Week 17 preview: Key games and stats
Week 17 of the NFL will have the final say in deciding the playoff picture and a whole lot...
-
Every playoff scenario, seed outcome
Breaking down every single playoff scenario for every single NFL team remaining in the mix
-
Week 17 picks, predictions vs. spread
Picks and predictions for every game on the last week of the regular season
-
LIVE: Packers battle Vikings on MNF
Jones ran for two touchdowns in the second half as the Packers rolled over the Vikings
-
Chiefs cruise to win over Bears
The Chiefs controlled the game right from the jump, and the Bears never really threatened to...
-
Broncos vs. Lions live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Broncos vs. Lions football game