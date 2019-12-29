Cowboys vs. Redskins: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Washington @ Dallas

Current Records: Washington 3-12; Dallas 7-8

What to Know

Considering their sizeable disadvantage in the spread, the Washington Redskins can expect to have a real challenge on their hands on Sunday. Washington and the Dallas Cowboys will face off in an NFC East battle at 4:25 p.m. ET at AT&T Stadium. Washington is limping into the matchup on a three-game losing streak.

The Redskins fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the New York Giants last week but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. The Redskins lost to New York 41-35. A silver lining for Washington was the play of WR Steven Sims, who snatched two receiving TDs.

Meanwhile, Dallas came up short against the Philadelphia Eagles last week, falling 17-9. For the second time this season, Dallas couldn't find the end zone, and they got their points from three field goals.

The Cowboys are now 7-8 while the Redskins sit at 3-12. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Redskins are worst in the NFL in passing yards per game, with only 199.9 on average. To make matters even worse for the Redskins, the Cowboys enter the game with 425.8 yards per game on average, good for best in the league. So the cards are definitely stacked in the Cowboys' favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium -- Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $39.00

Odds

The Cowboys are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Redskins, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cowboys, as the game opened with the Cowboys as an 11-point favorite.

Over/Under: 46

Series History

Dallas have won seven out of their last nine games against Washington.