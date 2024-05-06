The Green Bay Packers put a chunk of their focus this offseason into revamping the backfield. The club moved on from their mainstay feature back Aaron Jones and opted to sign former Raiders rusher Josh Jacobs to a $48 million deal. The Packers followed that free agent frenzy up by selecting USC's Marshawn Lloyd in the third round. They also retained AJ Dillon.

So, with this new cast of characters coming in, it does beg the question of how exactly Green Bay plans to deploy them out of the backfield. Given the payday that Jacobs received, he's likely set for the lion's share of touches.

"Josh is a phenomenal running back," said offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich, via NFL.com. "He's been All-Pro a couple of times. He's just one of those guys that's good in all situations, good out of the backfield as a receiver, excellent runner. He's a good (pass) protector. So he's one of those guys that you can really have in the game all the time and not have to worry about anything with him. So that's nice."

Josh Jacobs GB • RB • #8 Att 233 Yds 805 TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

When healthy, Jacobs, who led the league in rushing in 2022, is among the top backs in the league. Considering how aggressive the Packers were to bring him aboard in free agency does signal they have plans for how to best utilize him in their offense.

While Jacobs will be the key figure in the backfield, don't sleep on Lloyd contributing out of the gate, either. Stenavich praised the rookie's speed and vision, which could make him an option on third down.

"I would like to get (Lloyd) out there as much as possible," Stenavich said. "He's got a skill set that's a little bit different than AJ's as far as his speed. He's not quite the bruiser that (Dillon) is obviously, but he's got a different type of skill set. So it'll be nice to get him the ball in space and just see what he can do because I think he's gonna add a good explosive element to the offense as well."

Between Jones and Dillon last season, they made up 320 rushing attempts for Green Bay. While Dillion will still factor into those touches, it'll likely be far less than the 178 he had in 2023, giving way to this new duo of Jacobs and Lloyd.