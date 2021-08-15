The Cowboys curiously insisted that quarterback Dak Prescott had not suffered a setback and did not warrant any additional concern when they announced the rehabbing signal-caller would undergo a second MRI on his injured shoulder this weekend. It turns out, at least as of now, they were right. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott's latest MRI revealed what Dallas expected: That the QB's shoulder strain is "healing well." It remains to be seen whether Prescott will return to practice this week, but the Cowboys added Saturday that the Pro Bowler "remains on schedule to play the season opener" on Sept. 9.

Prescott, who began the offseason recovering from an ankle injury that wiped out all but five games in 2020, was prohibited from throwing for two weeks after leaving practice in late July with shoulder soreness. He finally resumed passing on Aug. 7, per Archer, then did some more light throwing three days later despite not officially practicing with the rest of the team. Finally, Prescott was seen completing another throwing session prior to the Cowboys' second preseason game against the Cardinals.

Excited for the new Cowboys season? We are too! Follow along on the CBS Sports app and get the latest insights from Patrik Walker, who's on the ground in Dallas. Plus, get the latest Dak Prescott news, Ezekiel Elliott predictions, and much more from our team of experts. If you already have the app, you need to set the Cowboys as your favorite team for up-to-the-second news and analysis.

On Friday, Cowboys CEO Stephen Jones indicated Prescott was progressing "ahead of schedule."

"As you saw, he threw the ball well out in camp, he threw it well tonight with Amari (Cooper)," Jones said on the team's pregame show. "And he's right on target and of course our undisputed leader in the locker room. It's going to be great as he starts to work back in."

Dallas returns to the field on Aug. 21 to play the Texans in its third preseason game. It's unclear whether Prescott will suit up, though the Cowboys initially intended to let their franchise QB get preseason reps as part of his return from 2020's ankle injury.