Former Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook is going through the process of choosing his next NFL team, and two of the perceived favorites reside in the AFC East. The star running back has admitted the Miami Dolphins would be a "perfect fit," but it appears the New York Jets are at the very least on his radar as well.

The Jets of course added Aaron Rodgers this offseason, and possess young talent on both sides of the ball. They also have tight end Tyler Conklin, who was Cook's teammate with the Vikings for four seasons. Conklin believes there's certainly room for Cook on the team.

"There's plenty of room. We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl," Conklin said during an appearance on Good Morning Football, via NFL.com. "Me and Dalvin were basically lockermates my first couple years (in Minnesota), and he was an awesome guy. I reached out to him because I was just curious, like are the rumors true? Is this actually possible?

"That'd be a special backfield with Breece (Hall) and Dalvin and the rookie (Israel Abanikanda) and whatnot, Mike Carter. I don't know. That's a lot of running backs, but I think that'd be special, especially in this outside zone scheme."

Pick Six Newsletter Crafted By The Best NFL Experts Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings. I agree to receive the "Pick Six Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

The Jets have one of the more underrated running back rooms in the NFL, led by Hall, who was likely on his way to Offensive Rookie of the Year last season before suffering a torn ACL. Conklin didn't even mention the undrafted Zonovan Knight, who averaged 76.6 rushing yards in his first three NFL games last season when thrust into the lineup.

Maybe the Jets aren't desperate for another running back, but as Conklin said, "We've got room for whoever wants to come help us win a Super Bowl." Cook would certainly help in the pursuit of that goal.