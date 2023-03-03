Daniel Jones may not be the top quarterback entering 2023 NFL free agency, but the Giants signal-caller is looking for top-tier money. A week after some suggested Jones is seeking up to $45 million per year on a potential extension with New York, the QB's representatives are actually telling Giants brass they want more than $45M annually, according to the New York Daily News.

This comes days after Giants general manager Joe Schoen revealed that Jones and the team are still far off in negotiations.

"You're starting to feel the time crunch a little bit," Schoen said on NFL Network, per the Daily News. "I wish we were a little bit closer on a deal than what we are right now, but there's still time."

Jones, 25, has said he'd like to be back with the Giants after a breakout 2022 season, but he's also left the door open for other possibilities. New York, meanwhile, has until March 7 to apply a franchise tag to the QB, if it so chooses. An exclusive tag would guarantee Jones $45M for the 2023 season. A non-exclusive tag would be more affordable, at $32.4M, but also permit Jones to negotiate with other teams in free agency. Unsigned veterans can begin negotiating with other clubs starting March 13.

Only five QBs currently average $45M per year on current contracts: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Kyler Murray, Deshaun Watson and Patrick Mahomes. Jones, who entered as the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 draft, struggled for much of his first three NFL seasons. He was one of the league's most efficient starters under new coach Brian Daboll in 2022, after the Giants declined to exercise his fifth-year option.