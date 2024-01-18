PHILADELPHIA -- Darius Slay received cheers by Detroit Lions fans when he returned to Ford Field for the first time. He thought Matthew Stafford would get the same reception in his first game back as a visitor, even if he was facing his former team in a playoff game.

Stafford, who got traded to the Los Angeles Rams in a deal involving Lions quarterback Jared Goff in 2021, didn't get the warm welcome in his return to Detroit Sunday, understandable from a Lions fan perspective given he was the opposing quarterback. When Slay was asked about if he was excited for the Lions making their playoff run, he had to get those thoughts of the Stafford reception off his chest.

"Oh man, I'm so happy for the Lions. I'm excited for them. The city deserves that," the Eagles cornerback said. "I heard they booed [Matthew] Stafford. That's something I don't like. That's kinda bad right there. I'm not gonna lie, Detroit.

"I know y'all are playing him in the playoffs. Y'all wanna win. You couldn't give him a standing ovation for 30 seconds. Everything he did for that organization for 12 years. To do that and boo him and his kids ... I ain't gonna lie.

"If I was Stafford, I probably wouldn't wanna step back over there no more. That's bad business. Detroit, you gotta be better than that. You gonna be better to Stafford."

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Matthew, clarified her comments on Lions fans booing Stafford in an Instagram story, upset over the family getting booed -- even though Stafford did say there were also cheers that came their way too. Stafford hoped the Lions bring a Lombardi to the city.

Slay, on the other hand, wants the players and coaches on the Lions to win a Super Bowl.

"I want them to go for the NFC championship game, for the city," Slay said. "Really not for the city, I lied. For the players. They've been amazing. They are doing an amazing job. I love what the coach is over there doing, man. They are believing in him, the staff. I want the players over there to get the dub."

Slay was ready to admit he'll lose some brownie points in Detroit, but that's OK with him. His friendship with Stafford is more important.

"I might lose some fan base over there," Slay said. "For my dawg Stafford, that's kinda bad."