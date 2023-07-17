All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins has chosen his next NFL team, as he is expected to sign a two-year deal worth up to $32 million with the Tennessee Titans this week. Hopkins is a huge get for Mike Vrabel and Co., as Tennessee has one of the worst wide receiving corps on paper. Now, the third-worst offense in the league last year is expected to be improved.

While Hopkins is 31 years old, he maintains he has plenty of football left in him. In fact, after the news of his looming marriage with the Titans broke, Hopkins took to Twitter to thank those who are doubting him.

"I always loved having haters and doubters but I appreciate it even more now. Titan up!!" he tweeted.

Hopkins has missed 15 out of 34 possible regular-season games over the last two years due to a hamstring injury, a torn MCL and a suspension. In nine games for the Arizona Cardinals last year, Hopkins caught 64 passes for 717 yards and three touchdowns. His 7.1 receptions per game ranked fourth in the NFL, and his 79.7 receiving yards per game ranked No. 10.

Tennessee's offense is pretty unique compared to the rest of the league. Historically, they have relied on running back Derrick Henry as opposed to pushing the ball down the field via the air, but the Titans offense may look different in 2023. Tennessee promoted Tim Kelly to offensive coordinator this offseason, and he had crossed paths with Hopkins during their time together with the Houston Texans. In their one season together with Kelly as OC, Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. More passing is coming to Music City.