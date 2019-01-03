DeAndre Hopkins to donate Texans playoff game check to family of Jazmine Barnes for funeral expenses
Barnes was killed at the age of seven by a driver when her family's car was shot
On Sunday, 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes was killed in Houston. The search for the man who shot up her mother's car for no apparent reason has continued throughout the week as local police continue to pursue leads.
"I'm very confident, and we will not rest until an arrest is made. We are going to continue to search for this killer," said Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, per CBS News.
Civil rights attorney Lee Merritt and activist Shaun King have raised a $100,000 reward for information leading to finding the killer.
Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins wants to do his part to help the Barnes family. Hopkins posted Thursday that he's pledging this week's playoff check to the Barnes family to help with funeral costs, and he's also hoping to support the efforts of King and the Harris County Sheriff's Office to find the man who killed Barnes.
View this post on Instagram
When I see Jazmine Barnes’ face, I see my own daughter. I am pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine. #JusticeForJazmine #LoveOverHate
Hopkins wrote: "When I see Jazmine Barnes' face, I see my own daughter. I am pledging my playoff check this week to help her family with funeral costs and to support @shaunking @SherriffED_HCSO @SylvesterTurner in bringing this man to justice. On Saturday, I will be playing in your honor, Jazmine. #JusticeForJazmine#LoveOverHate"
Hopkins has been one of the best receivers in the NFL this year, hauling in 115 passes for 1,572 yards. He'll look to turn in another big game against the Colts on Saturday, for more reasons than just a football game.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Texans vs. Colts: The key matchups
Inside the key matchups that will determine who wins this playoff game between AFC South s...
-
Draft: Strengths of prospects in top 32
How does a prospect win? What's his trump card? Let's look at strengths of the first-round...
-
Texans vs. Colts odds, picks, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Colts vs. Texans game 10,000 tim...
-
NFL Wild Card odds, top picks, best bets
SportsLine's computer model simulated every NFL Wild Card Round game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Stats to know for Seahawks-Cowboys
Everything that will go into determining which NFC squad advances to the divisional round
-
Eagles vs. Bears odds, picks, sims, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Bears vs. Eagles game 10,000 times