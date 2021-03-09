The long stalemate between the Dallas Cowboys and franchise quarterback Dak Prescott has finally come to a conclusion. Sources tell CBS Sports that the two sides came to an agreement in the form of a four-year, $160 contract, which includes $126 million in guaranteed money.

The total value of the contract could reach up to $164 million with incentives. The Cowboys announced that the team came to an agreement on new contract terms with Prescott, but didn't reveal the specifics.

Dallas has been negotiating a new contract with Prescott since last summer when the two sides failed to come to terms on a deal. Now the Cowboys have their franchise quarterback in the fold through at least the 2024 season.

The new deal came after Prescott played the 2020 season under the franchise tag. The Cowboys signal caller suffered a serious ankle injury that prematurely ended his season after just five games in 2020. It marked the first time in Prescott's career that he failed to play in all 16 regular-season games.

Shortly following Prescott receiving his new contract, social media was absolutely buzzing with excitement for the Cowboys signal caller remaining in the Lone Star State. Current and former Cowboys like DeMarcus Lawrence and DeMarcus Ware, along with many others, chimed in on Twitter when the news broke.