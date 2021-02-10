It's becoming a yearly occurrence. This offseason, there have been rumblings about the availability of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, and if he could be involved in what promises to be a wildly entertaining edition of the quarterback carousel. According to a recent report, however, the Raiders haven't shown interest in parting ways with their starting signal-caller. On Wednesday, Carr's brother and current analyst, David Carr, said on the NFL Network that teams have called the Raiders and made offers for Carr, but all have been told no, according to James Palmer.

Carr, who the Raiders selected in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, is coming off of a season in which he completed 67.3% of his passes for 4,103 yards, 27 touchdowns and just nine interceptions. While the Raiders finished with an 8-8 record in 2020, Carr was the only quarterback to out-duel Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season.

It's interesting that multiple teams have called the Raiders and made offers for Carr, but the team refusing these offers could mean a couple of different things. Either they aren't interested in parting ways with Carr or they just haven't fielded an offer that they would be interested in. A report from SI's Albert Breer would indicate the former is more likely, as he reported on Monday that he was told "pretty emphatically" that Carr is not available for trade.

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that several teams have called the Raiders about their quarterbacks, but not just Carr. Marcus Mariota is getting some legitimate trade interest as well, as the performance he registered toward the end of the year reportedly turned some heads when Carr went down with a groin injury in Week 15.