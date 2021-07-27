Ten different women have filed complaints with Houston police alleging misconduct by Deshaun Watson, the Texans quarterback's agent, Rusty Hardin, told ESPN this week. Eight of the 10 accusers are among 22 who have filed civil lawsuits against Watson, alleging sexual assault or misconduct stemming from private therapy sessions. Even so, Hardin tells ESPN that "teams are ready to jump" at the chance to trade for Watson, who is reportedly still seeking an exit from Houston after reporting to training camp.

"Teams are ready to jump now if the Texans would trade with them, even while all this is pending," Hardin said, per ESPN's John Barr. "There's no question that teams, numerous teams, are still interested. The ball is in the Texans' court."

Tony Buzbee, representing Watson's accusers, took a different stance, Barr reports: "As far as Watson's football career," Buzbee said, "I'm not focused on whether Watson will play; I'm instead focused on the welfare of the women he had contact with and aggressively pursuing their cases in court."

Hardin, meanwhile, acknowledged knowing the names of the 10 women who have filed criminal complaints with Houston police, according to Barr, but has not disclosed them publicly. Houston police would not comment this week when asked by ESPN about their investigation of the criminal complaints.

Watson's camp, Hardin told ESPN, is "fully cooperating with the police" as well as the district attorney's office amid the complaints. Watson also intends to "fully cooperate with the NFL" if/when the league interviews the QB for its own investigation. Whether or not Watson intends to play for the Texans in 2021, it's possible the NFL could still suspend the former Pro Bowler, even if Watson is not criminally charged for his alleged misconduct.