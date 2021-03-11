The impending divorce between Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans appears to have picked up a full head of steam, thanks to some very interesting remarks by new coach David Culley. The Texans have been doubling down on keeping Watson in Houston, but Culley opened the door for a potential trade on the "Huddle and Flow" podcast with Jim Trotter and Steve Wyche.

"He is our starting quarterback right now. He is our starting quarterback," Culley said. "Things happen between now and then. We'll see what happens. He's our starting quarterback. -- that's right, right now. And hopefully in the future."

Watson has indicated he doesn't want to be back in Houston, even though the Texans have repeatedly said they expect Watson to be their starting quarterback in Week 1. Culley said inside the Texans' organization, the franchise "feels positive about moving forward with this football team with Deshaun Watson (at quarterback)."

Culley later spoke to reporters on a conference call Thursday -- with a much different tone than on the podcast.

"There is no contingency plan. (Deshaun Watson) is a Houston Texan, and that's how we're moving forward with it. We're committed to him," Culley said. "I feel like with the commitment we made to him and I feel like that same commitment will be there with us moving forward.

"He's ours and we're committed to that."

Watson had a meeting with the Texans last week and reiterated he wants to be traded and and doesn't plan on playing for the franchise again. That stance likely hasn't changed, even if the Texans wish to work things out with their franchise quarterback.

Culley appears to be preparing for the possibility Watson won't be his quarterback, even if he won't fully admit it just yet.