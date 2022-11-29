DeShone Kizer spent a season as the Green Bay Packers backup quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers in 2018. During a recent interview with Adam Breneman, Kizer revealed that his first encounter with Rodgers was a rather strange one.

"He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers' mouth was 'Do you believe in 9/11?'" Kizer told Breneman about meeting Rodgers for the first time. "What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn't I?"

Here's more from Kizer on the interaction:

"He was like 'You should read up on that,' and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like 'wow I don't know where this is going.' What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance."

Rodgers has certainly never had a problem making outlandish statements. With Kizer confirming his account, this is just the latest example.

For instance, Rodgers had MVP seasons in both 2020 and 2021, despite being in his late 30s. The Packers quarterback credited those stellar campaigns to the Ayahuasca plant, a form of psychedelic found in South America.

"I think there's so many myths and rumors about it," Rodgers said during an interview on "The Aubrey Marcus Podcast" back in August. "The fear around it is, you're going to s--t yourself, it's just a big throw-up fest ... but the negative framework of it is that is the experience, not the deep and meaningful and crazy mind-expanding possibilities, and also deep self-love and healing that can happen on the other side."

In addition, Rodgers has also made it clear that he's against COVID-19 vaccinations -- despite saying he was "immunized" during the 2021 season. During an appearance on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast in August, Rodgers admitted that telling the media that he was "immunized" was an effort to mislead the general public.

"I'd been ready the entire time for this question and had thought about how I wanted to answer it," Rodgers told Rogan. "And I had come to the conclusion I'm gonna say, 'I've been immunized.' And if there's a follow-up, then talk about my process. But, (I) thought there's a possibility that I say 'I'm immunized,' maybe they understand what that means, maybe they don't. Maybe they follow up. They didn't follow up. So then I go the season (with) them thinking, some of them, that I was vaccinated."