Taking one step back to move two steps further is a common philosophy; You take a short-term loss to better position yourself for bigger returns down the road. Currently, that's where the Jaguars find themselves. By most measures, a season in which you are 1-13 coming out of Week 15 -- like the one Jacksonville is currently experiencing -- is nothing short of a failure. This unsuccessful season, however, could blossom into a rather promising run for the franchise, especially after the events that transpired over the weekend.

Thanks to the previously winless Jets upsetting the Rams on Sunday, New York and Jacksonville find themselves knotted with the worst record in the NFL at 1-13. Because the Jaguars have the weaker strength of schedule, they "win" the tiebreaker over the Jets as the worst club in the league and would continue to do so if both lose out the rest of the way.

If that holds true, the Jaguars would own the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and give them the opportunity to select Clemson phenom, Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback is looked at as a generational prospect and has drawn comparisons to Andrew Luck and John Elway for being so polished coming out of college. If Lawrence is able to come into the NFL as-advertised, he could set up a franchise for success for the next decade. His potential of being an organization's savior is also why some Jets fans were miffed as New York beat L.A. and ousting them from the inside track to take him and why those around the Jags are buzzing.

While Doug Marrone understands where Jacksonville is currently situated, the head coach isn't in the business of throwing in the white towel to ensure Lawrence makes his way to Florida.

"We're trying to win," he told reporters Monday, via the official team website. "We're doing everything we possibly can. That's my job right now, and I owe it to the coaches and players."

Marrone acknowledged that the situation the Jaguars are in isn't lost on him by saying "I'm not an idiot."

"No one's advised me anything different than to go out there and win," he said. "I was young growing up and had a favorite team. I was excited to see where they were going to pick. So, it's something that I look back and understand. …

"None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what's going to happen tomorrow. Never mind at the end of the year. But I do understand that question and appreciate it. But that's not the way we think – myself and players. We're just too competitive."

The Jaguars will host the Chicago Bears and then travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts to end the regular season.