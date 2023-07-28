Rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon's brief holdout is reportedly over. The Seattle Seahawks' No. 5 overall pick agreed to terms Friday on his four-year rookie contract, which includes $31.86 million fully guaranteed and $20.2 million as a signing bonus, per NFL Media.

Witherspoon is reportedly the final of the 259 draft selections to sign his rookie deal, and was not on the field when Seattle opened up training camp this week. According to ESPN, the issue was not about the size of the bonus, but when it's paid. Teams typically like to put off some of the money until a later time.

The expected bonus was originally thought to be $21.17 million, according to Brady Henderson. For comparison, quarterbacks Bryce Young (No. 1), C.J. Stroud (No. 2) and Anthony Richardson (No. 4) received their entire bonus up front. The No. 3 overall pick, outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., is getting 85 percent of his bonus up front and the other 15 percent is deferred.

The last time a top five selection missed the start of training camp was in 2021, when New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson held out over contract disputes. He signed his rookie contract after missing the first two days of training camp.

Witherspoon has +700 odds to win Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2023, the fourth-best odds in the league, according to Caesars Sportsbook.

In 2022 at Illinois, he had three interceptions and 17 passes defended. Throughout his entire college career he had five interceptions and 30 pass breakups.