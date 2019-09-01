Dez Bryant says he's 'way better' than before, planning mid-October NFL comeback

After spending the entire 2018 NFL season off the field, Dez Bryant is apparently eyeing his latest comeback attempt, telling NFL Network's Jane Slater this weekend that he's "way better" than a year ago and planning to return to the game in mid-October.

A three-time Pro Bowler who was among the league's most feared red-zone targets at the peak of his career with the Dallas Cowboys, the 30-year-old wide receiver has recently been training with former Oklahoma wideout David Robinson, who told Slater the veteran free agent is "healthy" and "explosive" entering the 2019 campaign.

A former All-Pro who eclipsed 1,200 receiving yards three straight seasons starting in 2012, Bryant signed with the New Orleans Saints in November 2018 but suffered a season-ending Achilles tear just two days later. That came after a nine-week stint in free agency to start the season, not to mention some public but fruitless flirtations with the Cleveland Browns and a rather unceremonious departure from Dallas earlier in the offseason.

The former first-round draft pick saw a steady decline in production over his final three seasons with the Cowboys, missing seven games due to a foot injury in 2015 and struggling to regain his Pro Bowl form thereafter. While Bryant's best days had him ranked as one of the most prominent wideouts -- and characters -- on his team and around the NFL, he's likely a long shot to stick around even with an October comeback. The ex-Oklahoma State star has been more notable for his off-field comments, like recent jabs at Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, than his on-field contributions in the second half of his career.