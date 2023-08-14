Jason Kelce remains a centerpiece of the reigning NFC champion Eagles. But the longtime offensive lineman strongly considered retirement prior to his 2022 Pro Bowl season. That'll be one of the central storylines of "Kelce," an upcoming feature-length documentary set for release from Amazon's Prime Video ahead of this year's "Thursday Night Football" kickoff.

"Kelce," which chronicles the former Super Bowl champion's journey through the 2022 season, will premiere Sept. 12 on Prime Video, two days before the Eagles host the Vikings in the first "TNF" game of the year.

In addition to the 35-year-old center's flirt with retirement, the documentary will also feature:

The formation of Kelce's popular podcast, "New Heights"

The Eagles' road to Super Bowl LVII, where Kelce matched up with his brother Travis Kelce and the Chiefs

The arrival of Kelce's third daughter, Bennett, weeks after the Super Bowl

"Jason Kelce has established himself as one of the most compelling and influential characters in sports, both on and off the field," Prime Video executive Matt Newman said in a statement. "We're privileged to ... (welcome) fans into the psyche of one of the greatest centers in the history of the league for what is arguably the wildest and most eventful season of his illustrious career."

"Kelce" is produced in part by NFL Films and Skydance Sports, which also produced Ben Affleck's critically acclaimed "Air," which documented Michael Jordan's Nike partnership. Connor Barwin, Kelce's former Eagles teammate and a current Eagles staffer, is also an executive producer on the documentary. The film is directed by Philadelphia-area native Don Argott.