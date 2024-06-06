One of the biggest changes the NFL implemented this offseason are the new rules governing kickoffs. In case you need a refresher, here they are:

Of the 22 players on the field for the play, 21 of them will be in the receiving team's territory. That number will break down like this for the kicking team: Kicker will be by himself. The kicker will set up the ball at his own 35-yard line and after kicking it, he won't be able to cross midfield until the ball is in play. The ball will be considered in play if the returner catches it or if the ball hits the ground in the landing zone or if the ball gets to the end zone.

The kicker will set up the ball at his own 35-yard line and after kicking it, he won't be able to cross midfield until the ball is in play. The ball will be considered in play if the returner catches it or if the ball hits the ground in the landing zone or if the ball gets to the end zone. Coverage team will be lined up together. The other 10 players on the kicking team will be lining up at the receiving team's 40-yard line. Each player has to have at least one foot on the 40 before the play can start. Also, the kicking team has to have five players on each side of ball, so they won't be able to load up to one side. As for the receiving team, their setup will be slightly different. Most of the receiving team will be at the 35-yard line. The receiving team has a 5-yard setup zone that runs from its own 30 to its 35-yard line. Seven players from the receiving team must have their foot on the 35-yard line. The receiving team can also have two more players who are in the setup zone, but who aren't touching the 35-yard line. Those two players will be lined up outside the hashes.

The receiving team has a 5-yard setup zone that runs from its own 30 to its 35-yard line. Seven players from the receiving team must have their foot on the 35-yard line. The receiving team can also have two more players who are in the setup zone, but who aren't touching the 35-yard line. Those two players will be lined up outside the hashes. Receiving team can have two returners. The receiving team can put one or two returners back to field the football, but if they decide to utilize just one returner, then the extra player will have to line up in the set-up zone between the 30- and 35-yard line.

Throughout the offseason, coaches and players alike have been giving their thoughts regarding the new rules, how they will affect the game, and more. The latest to chime in on that front is Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, who seems to have put a good deal of thought into it.

"We've been having conversations from schematic to the various ways we want to use personnel. I think it opens up your roster because the lack of distance -- or the reduction in distance from the coverage teams makes it less substantial of an investment overall," McDaniel said, via Coach Speak Index. "So, maybe guys that traditionally have been starters on defense or starters on offense. I think it gives you flexibility to put starters on that unit for various reasons. Overall, it wouldn't shock me if every number one receiver and every number one running back in the league is raising their hand to return kicks Week 4."

McDaniel's team has several players who fit that criteria that also have experience returning kicks. Tyreek Hill was a return man early in his career with the Chiefs, as well as in college. Jaylen Waddle worked as a punt returner on occasion at Alabama, and even returned a few kicks. Running backs Raheem Mostert and De'Von Achane have experience in either college or the pros working as return man as well.

It's possible that any one of those guys could lobby McDaniel for some work in the return game, and we'll just have to wait and see whether he's willing to let them give it a shot.