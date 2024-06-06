PHILADELPHIA -- Jalen Hurts is still in the learning process regarding Kellen Moore's offense. The execution hasn't been as sharp in the OTA portion of the offseason as in years past, part of the process in learning a new offense.

How much of that Eagles offense is new? Hurts put a percentage out that is surprisingly high.

"Right now it's been a lot of new inventory in," Hurts said at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp Thursday at the NovaCare Complex. "The majority of it, probably 95 percent of it, being new."

Hurts is essentially learning a completely new system than the previous ones under Shane Steichen and Brian Johnson, his offensive coordinators in each of the past two years. This is normally the time of the year Hurts says he's in "sponge mode," a period when he's absorbing all the information he can before executing those details when the team finally puts the pads on.

"I think this whole entire offseason it's been about learning," Hurts said. "Learning about taking in a new knowledge, new perspective with the minds we have in the room. And I think throughout the whole entire thing has been the emphasis.

"When you get to a point where you kind of feel, 'Hey I'm gonna feel comfortable with this. I'm gonna like this.' But that time comes when you can rep it, rep it, rep it later on."

The challenge of learning Moore's offense is something Hurts has looked forward to, even if the results haven't come to fruition yet in June. Throughout the open portion of OTAs and mandatory minicamp, the big plays have been nearly nonexistent while the secondary had the upper hand in the 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 portions of practice.

Hurts is learning a lot about himself as a quarterback, and what he can achieve in this new offense. He's building toward a goal of not only becoming proficient with it, but taking that system to another level.

"It's just been that process. And it's been a fun process, because you get to see what works for other people," Hurts said. The number of coaches that I had since I've been here, I've taken a lot of new knowledge and new understanding.

"I think the goal coming in was to learn Kellen's offense and master it. I think that's been a process and by the end of it, I want it to be mine. And have it in my own way.

"I think that's kind of a credit to, again, the lack of continuity with that," Hurts continued. "It being a thing where I kind of had to take all these new things and new voices and still go out there and be successful and efficient. I think that's exactly what's gonna happen again."