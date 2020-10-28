It's a happy day in the household of Adam Shaheen. The 26-year-old has been looking to grow roots with the Miami Dolphins after being traded to South Florida this offseason, and he achieved his mission. Shaheen has secured a two-year deal worth $7.85 million that includes $3.2 million fully guaranteed, per Adam Schefter of ESPN, keeping him with the Dolphins through the 2022 season. He was originally slated to be an unrestricted free agent when the next league year rolled around in 2021.

His cap number for 2020, as he plays out the final remnants of his rookie deal, is a minuscule $1.27 million. The sizable pay raise hints at a bigger role for him going forward.

Shaheen landed with the Dolphins by way of the Chicago Bears, who received a conditional seventh-round pick from Miami in exchange for his services. A former second-round pick of the Bears in 2017, Shaheen spent three years in Chicago before changing climates, and while his production hasn't been anything eye-popping, he's ingratiated himself with head coach Brian Flores and when targeted, he does his job.

To that point, although he's only garnered seven targets through six games played, he's reeled in five of them (71.4%) with an average of 11.6 yards per reception. With both Mike Gesicki getting the bulk of the action at tight end, Shaheen has become a strong second option in competition with Durham Smythe. The former Ashland University standout couldn't dig his heels in with the Bears, but has with the Dolphins, and he'll now look to establish chemistry with rookie fifth-overall pick Tua Tagovailoa -- who has been named starter over veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The good news for Shaheen is he now has more time to do just that.