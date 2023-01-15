Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is active for the team's Super Wild Card Weekend game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. However, as he did in Week 18, he will not start and will instead back up third-string rookie Skylar Thompson.

Bridgewater was listed as questionable with a dislocated pink injury. Starter Tua Tagovailoa remains out with a concussion. He has been in the concussion protocol since Dec. 26.

Miami will be without multiple starters. Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert and Liam Eichenberg were all ruled out during the week, and offensive tackle Brandon Shell is inactive. The good news for the Dolphis is that Terron Armstead, who was listed as questionable, is active, as is Bradley Chubb.

For the Bills, defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) and wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie (hamstring), who were listed as questionable, are both inactive. Here's a look at the inactives for both teams: