There will be a two rookie quarterbacks starting on Super Wild Card Weekend and Miami Dolphins' Skylar Thompson is one of them. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is out for the first-round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET), meaning Thompson will get the start. Tagovailoa has been in the concussion protocol since Dec. 26, after he suffered his second concussion of the year.

Thompson will be in for a challenge, facing the second-seeded and AFC East champion Bills. This is the third time these teams will meet this year. The rivals split the first two matchups, with the Dolphins winning the first head-to-head in Miami.

With the seventh-round rookie not getting much of a spotlight this year, he is far from a household name ... at least not yet. Here is everything you need to know about Miami's starter on Sunday:

College years

Thompson went to college at Kansas State from 2016 to 2021. He was named the starter in his sophomore year, but injuries throughout college impacted his play.

He finished as Kansas State's all-time leader for best passer rating over 2,000 yards, had the the second-most career passing touchdowns and passing yards in school history and recorded the second-most total offensive yards for a quarterback. In the air he had 7,134 yards on 552 passes, a 63 completion percentage, 42 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. Thompson ran for 1,087 total yards and 26 rushing touchdowns.

NFL Draft

Thompson was taken by the Dolphins in the seventh round with the No. 247th overall pick. There were only 262 players selected and he was the second to last quarterback taken in the draft. The San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the last pick and he will also be a starter on Super Wild Card Weekend against the Seahawks.

First NFL appearance and start

Thompson made his NFL debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets, after Teddy Bridgewater went out with a concussion. The Dolphins lost 40-17 as Thompson completed 19 of 33 passes for 166 yards and one interception.

He made his first NFL start in Week 6 starter against the Minnesota Vikings because Tagovailoa and Bridgewater were both dealing with concussions. Thompson suffered a thumb injury during the game and was replaced by Bridgewater, who was listed as the backup. Before going out with the injury, Thompson was 7 of 13 for 89 yards.

NFL stats

Thompson has started two games: the one against the Vikings and the must-win Week 18 game against the New York Jets. In that regular-season finale, the Dolphins needed a win and a New England Patriots loss to the Bills to get the No. 7 seed in the playoffs. Thanks to both things happening, their season was extended. Thompson completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards in the 11-6 win that gave the Dolphins their first playoff spot since 2016.

Thompson has played in a total of seven games this season with a completion percentage of 57.1 along with 534 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions. He has been sacked six times and has lost two fumbles.