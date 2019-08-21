Dolphins coach Brian Flores on Josh Rosen: 'Sometimes guys just aren't ready' to start
Miami's new coach and quarterback don't necessarily share the same perspective entering 2019
Josh Rosen endured a roller-coaster start to his NFL offseason, watching as the Arizona Cardinals replaced him with Kyler Murray just one year after trading up to draft him, but any dreams of opening 2019 as the starter with his new team are seemingly evaporating.
Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has hinted on several occasions that veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick is leading Rosen in the team's quarterback competition, and on Tuesday, he gave his strongest hint yet. Asked whether the Dolphins would benefit from going with the younger signal-caller as they evaluate potential long-term pieces during a rebuild, Flores threw cold water on the idea that Rosen will start just because he's 14 years younger than Fitzpatrick.
"A case could be made that the younger guy's not ready," Flores said. "I think, a lot of times, and I understand that thought process, but I'm the one dealing with the individual player, and sometimes guys just aren't ready. And the whole sink-or-swim mentality, it's easy for somebody on the outside to say, but for that individual player and the best interest of that individual person, that might not be the case ... If a guy's ready, we put him out there. If he's not, we won't put him out there. And I think that's the right way to approach it."
Rosen doesn't necessarily agree with Flores' belief that a younger QB can grow by sitting behind a more experienced arm, as Safid Deen, of the South Florida Sun Sentinel, reported this week.
"I don't need any additional drive or hunger," Rosen said. "I got plenty chips on my shoulder. I'm trying to be the best player that I can be ... A lot of the 'this guy played right away,' 'this guy sat,' 'this guy won a Super Bowl,' 'this guy didn't,' … it's all just sort of extra information that I don't really need in my life right now."
In any event, if Flores' comments throughout the offseason are any indication, Rosen isn't close to supplanting Fitzpatrick as the starter, even though Miami traded second- and fifth-round picks for the ex-Cardinal in April. The coach said in July that Fitzpatrick was "leading the way" in the QB room and said earlier this month he wouldn't "anoint or crown" Rosen because of a few days of good practice. Just recently, Flores praised Rosen's improvement from the 2018 season and gave the 22-year-old first-team practice reps but called the QB's performance "OK," challenging Rosen to improve "his communication, body language."
